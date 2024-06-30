Fair Lawn Home Sells For $100K Over Asking Price (Photos)

The 2,064-square-foot cape at 10-09 Campbell Road in Fair Lawn, represented by Tiffany Leape of Blueline Realty, is a completely renovated home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a lot of space, the real estate agent said.

Flipped by Prime Developers, the house was first listed back in April for $824,000, Leape said.

"I thought we were pushing it with the price," she said.

She was wrong: The home had 8 or 9 offers off the bat, Leape said.

"We had a ton of people coming in, neighbor saying they couldn't believe it was the same house," the realtor said.

By May 24, the house was under contract. Those buyers ended up getting cold feet and Blueline Realty put the house right back on the market Memorial Day Weekend for the same price, Leape said.

"We had an open house scheduled and the offers were coming in like crazy," she said.

Leape said everyone who came through the door got a tour, so she could point out everything that made the home unique, as opposed to letting them roam around.

"We had multiple offers for $100,000 over asking," Leape said.

Last week, the house sold for $925,000.

"Fair Lawn overall is a town that people like," Leape said. "The school system is good, there are commuters with multiple trains going into New York City. It's a town that continues to improve and most of the price points are pretty affordable."

Leape also happens to be a relatively new but award-winning realtor, having become licensed in 2021 and winning two prominent awards: The Rising Star Award on behalf of the Greater Bergen Board of Realtors, and the NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award® 2023 Gold Level — which recognizes realtors who have demonstrated excellence in the field of salesmanship.

"I think I hit the ground running as an agent and have a sales background," she said. "I understand people and have been able to build relationships with other agents.

As for the record sale? Leape said: "The staging [by Rosemarie Goncalves], the photography [by Incustudio], the builders' exceptional work [by Prime Developers], and my team were the winning combination."

