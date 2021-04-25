Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fair Lawn Firefighters Douse Blaze At Auto Repair Shop

Jerry DeMarco
Prestige Autowerks, 3-02 Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn
Prestige Autowerks, 3-02 Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire damaged a Fair Lawn auto repair shop on Saturday.

Firefighters “quickly stretched hose into the building and got the fire knocked down” after it broke out at Prestige Autowerks on Fair Lawn Avenue at Third Street shortly after 6 p.m., Fire Chief Thomas Carney said.

Carney declared the two-alarm blaze under control within a half-hour.

No one was injured, he said.

Carney thanked Fair Lawn police, Rescue Squad and Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as fellow fire companies that provided mutual aid from Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paramus and Saddle Brook.

Fair Lawn firefighters responding to the 6:13 p.m. call were met with fire and smoke.

Roughly 40 firefighters in all responded, the chief said.

The Fair Lawn Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

