Convicted Bergen Child Sex Offender Who Ran Programs For Kids Due For Release This Week

A convicted sex offender from Fair Lawn who was sentenced to up to five years in state prison is scheduled to be released this week after serving a little over a year, records show.

Jack Anderson, 28, was expected to return to his Elmary Place home off Fair Lawn Avenue near southbound Route 208 on Friday, March 30.

Anderson had worked extensively with youngsters for several years in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, records show. He'd been a Big Brother for nearly a decade and a Big Buddy at camp for nearly nine years.

Anderson had just been hired two months earlier as director of KinderCare Education at Work, a before- and after-school program in Saddle Brook, when he was arrested in early October 2020.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office charged the Fair Lawn High School graduate with producing child pornography, sharing obscene material with a minor, child endangerment through sexual conduct and luring/enticing a child.

SEE: Director Of Saddle Brook School Program Jailed On Child Sex Abuse Charges

Investigators said Anderson exchanged nude images with a victim under 16 and had conversations on social media with several juveniles that "included sexually explicit dialogue.”

He also was accused of meeting with one of the minors at least three separate times.

A judge released Anderson from the Bergen County Jail eight days after his arrest under New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

Rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial, Anderson took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to second-degree luring of a child "into a structure, isolated space, vehicle, or any other location with the intention of engaging in criminal activities against or with the victim."

He was sentenced in February 2022 to a mandatory maximum prison sentence of five years without any mandatory minimum, state records show.

Anderson will be released “on or about” Friday from the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County -- a state prison that houses offenders ages 18-30 -- according to a notification from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office that was obtained by Daily Voice.

It'll be 13 months that he'd been incarcerated.

Anderson must register as a Megan’s Law offender, with certain notifications made to the public based on a classification from the state Department of Corrections.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.