Amazon Worker Sets Fire, Slashes Tires On Former Fair Lawn Classmates' Cars, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: An Amazon warehouse worker from Bergenfield stuffed a rag into the gas tank of a car and lit it on fire after slashing tires on former Fair Lawn classmates' vehicles, authorities charged.

Daniella Aliaga, 24, of Bergenfield was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack after being arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Charges against the former Fair Lawn High School honor student include aggravated arson.

Fair Lawn police responding to a 5:25 a.m. call at the corner of Western Drive and Fairclough Place last Wednesday found the fire had been extinguished, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“In the gas cap of the vehicle was a cotton rag that appeared as if it had been lit on fire,” Musella said. What’s more, he said, “the tires of two of the owner’s vehicles were slashed.”

Borough police immediately notified Musella’s Arson Task Force, the prosecutor said. A joint investigation then led to the arrest of the former Fair Lawn resident.

Musella didn't suggest a motive. However, reports show that the same three residents said they suspected Aliaga of harassing them in the past.

They pointed to another incident last November in which their tires were slashed and the "c word" was written on the side of one of their cars.

Aliaga, a William Paterson University graduate who has 12,800 Instagram followers, is charged with aggravated arson, arson, and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

