Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Breaking News: Hudson Man Charged In Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Chef At Little Ferry Party
News

Again? Amazon Van Gets Wedged Under Glen Rock Building

Jerry DeMarco
11 Harristown Road, Glen Rock
11 Harristown Road, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

We need just one more to have a trend: For the second time in a couple of months, a delivery van got wedged beneath the same Glen Rock office building.

Several sprinkler heads were destroyed and a piece of the ceiling was ripped off Thursday when the rental truck, begin used for Amazon Prime deliveries, got stuck under the Harristown Road building off Lincoln Avenue.

A City Wide tower let the air out of the tires before driving the van out.

Amazon workers then offloaded packages onto another van.

Glen Rock police and firefighters also responded.

Two months ago, a FedEx driver continued delivering packages after accidentally wedging his van beneath a Glen Rock office building. READ MORE....

