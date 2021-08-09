FedEx Van Gets Wedged Under Glen Rock Building: Guess How They Got It Out

A FedEx driver continued delivering packages after accidentally wedging his van beneath a Glen Rock office building.

The vehicle took out a sprinkler pipe at the Harristown Road building off Lincoln Avenue Monday morning.

"At least my truck is getting washed,” the driver told a responding police officer.

The driver delivered packages while a tow truck operator and police let the air out of the van's tires -- but that wasn't enough.

All four wheels had to be removed using two tow trucks.

Borough firefighters also responded, along with a building inspector. Another FedEx truck picked up the remaining packages for delivery.

The building didn't appear structurally damaged.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

