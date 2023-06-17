Trespassing Pair Get Summonses After Stopping Rush-Hour Commuter Train In Fair Lawn

"They're lucky they only got away with summonses," an official source said following the incident at the Fair Lawn Avenue crossing near the Radburn station shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, June 16.

No one was injured.

However, 175 passengers and crew on the Suffern-bound 1167 train out of Hoboken were inconvenienced by the stop, which also blocked the railroad crossing to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while Fair Lawn and NJ TRANSIT police sorted things out.

The train had left Hoboken at 5:20 p.m. and was originally supposed to reach Suffern at 6:23 p.m.

Two guys changed that, NJ TRANSIT Spokesperson Kyalo Mulumba said.

Both were cited for defiant trespass, he said.

"Customers on the train exited and were able to board the next scheduled train," Mulumba said. "There were no other service interruptions."

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

