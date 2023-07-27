Head-On Crash: Utility Pole Snapped, Transformer Lands In Truck And Driver's OK In Fair Lawn

Not only did the upper section of the streetlight pole land on top of the truck in the collision on Lincoln Avenue near Loretto Avenue around 1:30 p.m. July 27.

The transformer also fell through the roof into the cargo area (see photo above).

The driver told police a car cut in front of him, prompting him to swerve and lose control of the Pattman Plumbing truck from Midland Park.

Citywide Towing removed the wreck.

PSE&G was called to replace the pole.

Hawthorne police assisted their Fair Lawn law enforcement colleagues, who are investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

