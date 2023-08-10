Fair Lawn Chef Arrested Again For Teen Sex Assault Days After Charges Dismissed: Officials

Shalom "Sal" Yehudiel, 41, was arrested in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, announced Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, who is handling the case due to a conflict of interest in Bergen County.

These charges stem from incidents that happened between November 2016 and April 2017, and involve a child who was 14 and 15 at the time, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

Just this week Daily Voice reported that a judge in Hackensack dismissed child sex assault charges against Yehudiel, who had owned and operated The Humble Toast, a kosher eatery on Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, for several years before adding a second nearby restaurant, La Cucina Di Nava.

Yehudiel's restaurants were transferred to new owners in September 2022, six months after he was first jailed in child sex assault charges.

A former hero in North Jersey’s Jewish community who hails from Surfside, FL, Yehudiel became the first contestant to observe kosher dietary laws on the Food Network series “Chopped.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

