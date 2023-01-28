Glen Rock Mom Puts Korean Spin On Brunch

A sweet treat with a unique twist has come to Glen Rock with the opening of a Korean and American fusion brunchery.

Honey Day Cafe will provide a twist on the American classic breakfast, offering both Korean and American cuisine along with unique and fun beverages ranging from coffee to juices. Owner and hospitality veteran Linda Yoo is a Glen Rock resident with her husband Seung and their two children.

“We strive to introduce more people to Korean flavors and unique combinations they’ve never tried before,” says owner Linda Yoo. “There are familiar breakfast menu items as well. Our main goal is to provide a big ‘family-friendly’ welcome to the community; something visitors can take personal pride in recommending to their own network of friends, peers and relatives.”

Brunch options range from a simple yogurt and granola dish, to kimchi fries or a western omelette.

Some of the more unique dishes include croffles, and k-chicken and waffles, each plate offering their own unique spin on the traditional breakfast.

Honey Day will be open from Monday to Saturday serving brunch all day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.