Buffalo Wild Wings Opens In Fair Lawn, Offering Free Wings For A Year

The first Buffalo Wild Wings in Bergen County is opening in Fair Lawn on Wednesday, March 27 at 2108 Maple Ave. in the ShopRite Shopping Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

The first 50 guests in line will get a voucher for six free wings every week for 52 weeks at the Fair Lawn location.

The 1,300 square-foot restaurant will offer traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides and 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

