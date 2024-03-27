Overcast 41°

Buffalo Wild Wings Opens In Fair Lawn, Offering Free Wings For A Year

Want to eat 312 chicken wings over the course of a year for free? Head to Bergen County and get in line.

Buffalo Wild Wings is opening in Fair Lawn.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

The first Buffalo Wild Wings in Bergen County is opening in Fair Lawn on Wednesday, March 27 at 2108 Maple Ave. in the ShopRite Shopping Plaza at 10:30 a.m. 

The first 50 guests in line will get a voucher for six free wings every week for 52 weeks at the Fair Lawn location.

The 1,300 square-foot restaurant will offer traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides and 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. 

