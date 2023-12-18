Mostly Cloudy 51°

Woman Mourned After Dying In East Orange Bike Crash

Tributes are pouring in for Melody Regus, a 42-year-old Newark resident, who died after being struck by a vehicle in East Orange while on an electric bike on Friday, Dec. 15, authorities said.

<p>Melody Regus</p>

Melody Regus

 Photo Credit: Melody Regus Facebook
Sam Barron

At 4:15 a.m., police responded to report of a crash between a vehicle and an electric bike at Main Street and Grove Street in East Orange, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said. 

Regus was transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Bindi said. 

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. 

