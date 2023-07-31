Partly Cloudy 67°

Woman Dies After Discovered Unresponsive Outside Rutgers Newark: Prosecutors

A 42-year-old Newark woman died after she was found unresponsive outside a Rutgers Newark University building on Saturday, July 29, authorities said.

At 12:41 p.m., Rutgers Police found Jaleila Wilson outside a university building on the 100 block of Bleecker Street,  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Rutgers Newark University Police Chief John Huertas said. 

Wilson was transported to University Hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead, Stephens and Huertas said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

