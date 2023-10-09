While You Were Sleeping: Burglars Break Into Verona Home: Police

At 4:30 a.m., two masked people wearing gloves entered the home via an unlocked door, police said. They left with a small carry bag that was inside the home, police said. They returned two minutes later and retrieved a backpack and then exited the home again, police said.

Police believe they were searching for a key fob to the vehicle in the driveway but were unsuccessful. The occupants of the home were unaware of the break-in until later that morning.

