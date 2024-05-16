Warrant Issued For Armed Man Who Robbed Liquor Store: Newark PD

On Monday, March 25 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to the New Silver Key Liquor Store at 250 Broadway on a report of a armed robbery, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Jeffrey Carr walked behind the counter brandishing a weapon and demanded the cashier place money from inside the cash register into a black plastic bag, Fragé said. Carr took $400 and fled north toward Broadway Townhouses.

Carr is described as a Black male, approximately 6' " tall. He was wearing a black face mask, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head under a black jacket, black pants, and white and gray shoes, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

