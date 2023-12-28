Verona Police Encounter Car Burglars After Vehicle Stopped In Roadway: (Video)

At 1:04 a.m., the officers were on patrol when they observed a white Honda Accord parked in the middle of the roadway on Martin Road, police said.

As officers attempted to check on the vehicle, they saw someone running from a driveway into the awaiting vehicle, police said. The suspect was attempting to commit a car burglary but the vehicle was locked and nothing was taken, police said.

Police tried to stop the Honda Accord, but it fled the scene at a dangerous rate of speed, officers said. The Honda Accord was later found to be stolen out of East Orange, police said.

