Two Struck By Hit, Run Driver: Newark PD

Two people were struck by a driver who fled the scene in Newark on the early morning of Monday, June 24, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Hudson prosecutor's office at (201) 915-1345. Or leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 1:34 a.m., police responded to South Munn Avenue near Plymouth Street after an e-bike driver and his passenger were struck by a vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

After being hit, the e-bike driver struck a parked car in the area, Fragé said. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition,  Fragé said.

The driver fled the scene, Fragé said. The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

