Two Struck By Hit, Run Driver: Newark PD

At 1:34 a.m., police responded to South Munn Avenue near Plymouth Street after an e-bike driver and his passenger were struck by a vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

After being hit, the e-bike driver struck a parked car in the area, Fragé said. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Fragé said.

The driver fled the scene, Fragé said. The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

