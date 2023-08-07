Two People Shot In Newark: Police

At 10:29 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Astor Street near Pennsylvania Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police found a man who had been shot and he was transported to University Hospital, Fragé said. He is currently in stable condition, Fragé said.

A second victim arrived at University Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and is reportedly in stable condition, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

