Two People Shot In Newark: Police

Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Newark Saturday morning, authorities said.

Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

At 10:29 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Astor Street near Pennsylvania Avenue,  Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police found a man who had been shot and he was transported to University Hospital, Fragé said. He is currently in stable condition, Fragé said. 

A second victim arrived at University Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and is reportedly in stable condition, Fragé said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

