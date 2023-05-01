Mostly Cloudy 61°

Triple Shooting Kills Man In Newark

One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Newark on the evening of Sunday, April 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced.

Newark Police Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

Newark police responded to a report of a shooting at the 800 block of 18th Ave. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said. Altariq Johnson, a 46-year-old Newark resident was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The other two victims were taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

