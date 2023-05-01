Triple Shooting Kills Man In Newark

Newark police responded to a report of a shooting at the 800 block of 18th Ave. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said. Altariq Johnson, a 46-year-old Newark resident was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The other two victims were taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.