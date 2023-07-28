A Few Clouds 87°

Trio Arrested For Weapons Charges In Newark After Police Spot Drug Sale: Authorities

Three people were arrested in Newark and hit with weapons and narcotics charges after officers observed a drug sale on Wednesday, July, 26, authorities said.

Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps
The drug sale occurred while sheriff's officers were on patrol at Virginia Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. After observing the sale, police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Evergreen Avenue, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, assault rife, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and $626 in cash, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said

The three men, all Newark residents, age 28, 28, and 31 had previously been convicted of felonies, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.  Their names were not provided by the Essex County Sherriff's Office. Aside from the weapons and narcotics charges, they were also hit with multiple motor vehicle summonses. 

