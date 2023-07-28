Trio Arrested For Weapons Charges In Newark After Police Spot Drug Sale: Authorities

The drug sale occurred while sheriff's officers were on patrol at Virginia Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. After observing the sale, police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Evergreen Avenue, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, assault rife, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and $626 in cash, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said

The three men, all Newark residents, age 28, 28, and 31 had previously been convicted of felonies, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said. Their names were not provided by the Essex County Sherriff's Office. Aside from the weapons and narcotics charges, they were also hit with multiple motor vehicle summonses.

