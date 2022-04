A tipped tractor trailer jammed traffic on an NJ Turnpike ramp in Newark Tuesday, April 12.

The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound Entrance ramp to Interchange 15E from Route 1&9 just before 1 p.m.

The trailer was apparently hauling batteries, developing and unconfirmed reports show.

