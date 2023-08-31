Tractor Trailer Fire Jams Route 280

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on the westbound side in Harrison, east of Exit 16, the state's DOT website reports.
The two right lanes and shoulder were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
A tractor trailer fire was causing major backups on Route 280 Thursday, Aug. 31.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on the westbound side in Harrison, east of Exit 16, the state's DOT website reports.
The two right lanes and shoulder were closed.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE