A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Tractor Trailer Fire Jams Route 280

A tractor trailer fire was causing major backups on Route 280 Thursday, Aug. 31.

At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on the westbound side in Harrison, east of Exit 16, the state's DOT website reports.

The two right lanes and shoulder were closed.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE