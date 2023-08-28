Student Shared Homemade Child Porn Via Montclair State Internet: Njag

The allegation is among new details that emerged from an indictment returned against Keyon Luff, 21, of Edgewater Park in Burlington County by a state grand jury in Trenton.

Daily Voice reported Luff's initial arrest this past May.

Armed with a court-approved warrant, state Cybercrime Bureau/Internet Crimes Against Children investigators -- assisted by campus police -- raided Luff's dorm room, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said at the time.

The investigators had seized multiple digital devices when they discovered something else, Platkin said: The 6-foot-8-inch, 312-pound Luff had contacted underage children online using a bogus identity, then engaged them in sexually explicit chats, he said.

Luff even had some send him videos of them masturbating, the attorney general said.

Among other details that emerged from the indictment announced by Platkin on Monday are allegations that Luff "impersonated an adult female on one platform and utilized that false identity to obtain sexual files of others, including minors."

“Such material should not exist, let alone circulate," First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said. "And the manner in which it was allegedly obtained from the victims is not only abhorrent — it illustrates the alleged predatory premeditation that went into these crimes.”

Luff has remained held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark since his arrest.

The raid on his dormitory room followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private nonprofit that assists with the location of missing children, reduction of child sexual exploitation and prevention of child victimization.

The 12-count grand jury indictment charges Luff with manufacturing child sexual exploitation material, sexual assault, recording a child in a prohibited sexual act, impairing or debauching the morals of a minor, possession of child exploitation material and false impersonation.

The investigation was led by the state Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Cybercrime Bureau/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Platkin said.

Deputy Attorney General Robert Guarni is prosecuting the case for the DCJ Cybercrimes Unit, he said.

“I commend the work of the dedicated men and women of the Division of Criminal Justice for their ongoing work on this case and the countless other cases against individuals who use the internet as a means to gain access into the lives of children,” Platkin said.

NOTE: The private, non-profit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helps authorities find missing children while also reducing and preventing child victimization. It’s also an international clearing house for information about missing and exploited children from law enforcement agencies and the public. Cybertips about online child exploitation that are reported to the NCMEC are immediately forwarded to law enforcement.

