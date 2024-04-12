Student Hospitalized After Assault At Essex County High School: Police

Maplewood police said a student at Columbia High School was assaulted by a student from a different school. The victim was treated by and transported with their parent to an area hospital by South Essex Fire Department, Maplewood police said in a release. There was no direct threat to the school or any other students, police said.

The student was later released from the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The Maplewood Police Youth Aid Bureau is working along Columbia High School in the ongoing investigation, officers said.

In March, Frank Sanchez, who previously served as principal at Columbia High School was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old student, authorities said. Sanchez told the New York Times he was trying to prevent a fight.

Columbia High School will have extra police presence, officers said.

