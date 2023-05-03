Stabbed In The Back: Assault Suspect Sought After Newark Clash Took Violent Turn

Police are seeking the public's help in locating Joel Perez, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

At 1 a.m. on the 40 block of Fleming Ave., Perez got into an argument with a man outside a local bar, Fragé said.. As the man attempted to walk away from the dispute, Perez stabbed him in the back with a metal object, Fragé said.

Perez is 5'9" and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, Fragé said. He is known to frequent the Hyatt Court public housing complex, Fragé said. He is also wanted on weapons charges, Fragé said

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is urged to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

