NJ TikToker Stuns Gym Bros With 425-Pound Deadlift (VIDEO)

Jaws hit the floor at a New Jersey gym last month as Sherein Abdelhady effortlessly pulled 425 pounds right off of it.

The 25-year-old physical therapist captured not only her impressive PR, but the stunned faces of the men around her.

"Deadlifting 425 pounds is cool," Abdelhady captioned the clip. "But seeing everyone's reaction is cooler."

The video, filmed at Clifton's LA Fitness, had more than 31 million views as of Wednesday, March 2. And the reactions were 100% real, Abdelhady said.

"If someone is going for a heavy lift at the gym, we all support each other," Abdelhady, of Nutley, told Daily Voice.

On that particular day, Abdelhady had a friend by her side recording the lift. When the friend watched the video back, she said, "You have to look at all the people staring."

Since then, Abelhady's TikTok account has blown up.

Abdelhady started lifting during undergrad at Rutgers University, she said.

"I was playing soccer and was a lot more active, but looking for something else to do," she said. "I went to the gym and ran, and it was all I knew how to do until I saw girls lifting and decided I wanted to do it too."

Back then, her weight was far from impressive. But due to sheer passion, she's been able to work up to where she is now — an impressive feat irrelevant of gender.

Abdelhady's video has been reposted on many platforms including Barstool Sports and ESPN.

She has both haters and supporters in the comments, but says she doesn't even bother to look at those anymore.

Her message to other female lifters? "Your only limits are the ones you put on yourself," said Abdelhady, who owns a company appropriately called "Limitless."

"Do what your heart desires. People will always tell you what you should or shouldn't look like, but it's important to do what makes you happiest."

For Abdelhady, that's lifting the heavy weights.

