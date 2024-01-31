Son Of Slain Newark Imam Among 3 Arrests Made: Report

Abdush Sharif, 36, Kevin Rogers, 46 and Dashawn Kitchen were arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 in Newark and charged with violation of regulatory provisions related to firearms in connection to the fatal shooting of Hassan Sharif, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

NBC identified Sharif as the imam's son citing prosecutors. A spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office could not immediately confirm the relationship.

Abdush and Rogers are being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings while Kitchens was released on a summons, prosecutors said.

Sharif was found by officers responding to the Masjid Muhammad Newark mosque on South Orange Ave., authorities said. Police brought Sharif to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m., the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the imam's death is ongoing, prosecutors said.

