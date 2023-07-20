Sherriff's Office Offering $10K Reward For Info On West Orange Bias Crimes

The sheriff office's Crime Stoppers Program is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism at Harper's Café and the threatening phone call another business owner received last week.

Suspects twice smashed a window at Harper's Café in West Orange on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, because they were flying a pride flag, authorities said. Black paint was smeared across the window and two pride flags were defiled, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 13, a woman who owns a photo studio in West Orange was asked by a caller if her business was Black owned because she wears braids, authorities said. When the woman said she was Hispanic, the caller told her to move to another neighborhood and threatened to harm her business, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact the West Orange Police Department at 973-325-4000, or the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

