Service Suspended After Train Disabled In Maplewood

The train disabled due to overhead wire issues, transit officials said. The 36 passengers were taken off the train and put on a bus, transit officials said.

Morris and Essex Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Broad Street and Dover and customers should seek alternate transportation, transit officials said.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and private carriers, transit officials said.

