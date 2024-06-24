Search Under Way For Suspect Who Robbed 2 Women At Gunpoint In Newark: Cops

On Wednesday, June 19 at 3:23 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Orange Street after a person attempted to snatch a woman's purse, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

When the woman resisted, the suspect brandished a firearm and she surrendered her purse, Fragé said. The suspect then fled westbound on Orange Street toward East Orange.

On Thursday, June 20, at 12:15 a.m., the suspect committed another armed robbery on Roseville Avenue and Orange Street, Fragé said. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hood sweatshirt and fled into East Orange, first using a bicycle and then on foot, Fragé said. The bicycle and weapon were recovered by police, Fragé said.

The suspect is described as 5’8” tall, Black man with a goatee, and dreadlocks or braids in his hair. He was wearing yellow-colored shirt with dinosaur logo on front, black sweatpants with stripes on the sides, and black and gray sneakers, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about this suspect to call 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.