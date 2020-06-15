Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Overhaul Of Newark's Iconic Hahne & Co. Complete

Cecilia Levine
Hahne & Co., Halsey Street. Photo Credit: Hahne & Co Facebook

A historic upscale department store that had been shuttered for years in Newark has been fully redeveloped.

The Hahne & Co. building at 50 Halsey St., was recently transformed into a mixed-use complex complete with restaurants, retail and residential units. 

The building recently signed  KBG Korean BBQ & Grill as its last tenant. The entire development includes 160 units (including 65 affordable housing), a Barnes & Noble, Whole Foods, eateries including Ani Ramen, an Urgent Care and more. 

It's operated by Rutgers University-Newark, and was transformed by Goldman Sachs UIG, Prudential and L+M Development.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

