Overhaul Of Newark's Iconic Hahne & Co. Complete

A historic upscale department store that had been shuttered for years in Newark has been fully redeveloped.

The Hahne & Co. building at 50 Halsey St., was recently transformed into a mixed-use complex complete with restaurants, retail and residential units.

The building recently signed KBG Korean BBQ & Grill as its last tenant. The entire development includes 160 units (including 65 affordable housing), a Barnes & Noble, Whole Foods, eateries including Ani Ramen, an Urgent Care and more.

It's operated by Rutgers University-Newark, and was transformed by Goldman Sachs UIG, Prudential and L+M Development.

