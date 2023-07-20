Ralph Macajoux, Lifelong West Orange Resident, Dies At 49

Macajoux was a youth behavioral therapist, working at the Spectrum 360 Academy in Livingston and the Jewish Community Center in West Orange, helping young adults with special needs, his obituary reads.

An avid guitar player, Macajoux was also a huge fan of sci-fi and comics and loved DC, Marvel, and Star Trek, according to his obituary.

Tributes poured in for Macajoux following his passing.

"This man was a teacher, a friend, and a mentor to me," shared one person on his tribute wall. "I am very sad to learn about his passing. Every time I saw him or spoke with him. He had nothing but good words to speak of me, or how he felt about me. I’m gonna miss my friend dearly"

"Ralph and I met as 8th graders in 1987 at Seton Hall Prep, a pair of kids lost, trying to find our classroom for the placement exam," wrote one mourner.

"Who knew a 36-year friendship would be born that day? I will miss Ralph introducing me to his friends and coworkers as 'his nemesis, his Lex Luthor.'"

A funeral was held on Friday, July 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes in West Orange. Macajoux was buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, according to his obituary.

