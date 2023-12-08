Police ID Body Found In Creek At East Orange Park

Frank Vergilio's body was found in a creek at Watsessing Park around 5:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vergilio was pronounced dead approximately two hours later. A pending autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

