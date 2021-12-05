Woman Struck, Killed In Newark Was Walking In Middle Of Road, Police Say

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a car early Tuesday morning in Newark.

Adrian Bradford, 54, was walking in the middle of the street on the 600 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna around 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Brandford was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:38 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.