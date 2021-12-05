Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Struck, Killed In Newark Was Walking In Middle Of Road, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Emerson Place and Frelinghuysen Avenue, Newark
Emerson Place and Frelinghuysen Avenue, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a car early Tuesday morning in Newark.

Adrian Bradford, 54, was walking in the middle of the street on the 600 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna around 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Brandford was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:38 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained at the scene.

