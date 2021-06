A 55-year-old woman went unconscious then died on an outdoor stage in Newark Friday, news reports say.

Police were called to the performance stage at Clinton and Peshine avenues around 1 p.m., where they found the woman unresponsive on the stage, RLS Media reports.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been announced and the incident was not considered suspicious.

