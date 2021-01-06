Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Breaking News: Student's Hitler Presentation 'Taken Out Of Context,' School Board Says
WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Officers Evacuating Historic Newark Church As Blaze Spreads

Cecilia Levine
St. Lucy's church fire in Newark.
St. Lucy's church fire in Newark.

A Newark firefighter suffered second-degree burns battling a blaze in the rectory of a historic church after police noticed smoke coming from the building.

Newark Police Officers Thomas Johnson and Veronica Rivera were patrolling near 7th Avenue when they noticed smoke coming from the rectory of St. Lucy's Church around 2:35 p.m. Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

St Lucy's Church fire

Newark PD

The officers contacted the Fire Division and Johnson entered the building, evacuating 10 people.

Firefighters found a fire in a sun porch area at the rear of the building, which extended to the building's second floor and roof.

A second alarm was called at 2:50 p.m. with some 70 firefighters responding to the scene. 

The injured firefighter was transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center for treatment of burns to his ears and neck.

No other injuries were reported. 

The fire was considered under control at 3:26 p.m. Two priests, who live at the rectory, have been relocated.

St. Lucy's was built in 1925 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

The cause and origin of this fire is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

