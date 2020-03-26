UPDATE: One Dead, Another Critical In Newark Triple Shooting

One man was killed and two others injured in a Newark shooting, authorities said.

Jumar T. Miranda, 22, of Newark and two other men were shot in the 900 block of 18th Avenue Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said in a joint release.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital, where Miranda was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m., officials said.

The second victim was reported in critical condition and the third in stable condition, they said.

No arrests in the case were reported as of early Thursday.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.