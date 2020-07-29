UPDATE: Jeep Driver Who Died In Fiery Newark Crash ID'd

Authorities have identified the man killed in a fiery Newark crash involving a tanker truck and two cars.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Durhon Fuller, 34, hit the back of a tanker truck at the Bergen Street and Madison Avenue intersection around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Fuller became trapped in his Jeep as both vehicles went up in flames, and died at the scene, authorities said.

The impact from the Jeep sent the truck into an unoccupied Dodge Caravan, Stephens and Ambrose said. The truck driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation but did not suffer any serious injuries, according to Stephens and Ambrose.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the decedent’s family and to the other victims involved,” Ambrose said. "It’s a sad day when something like this happens.”

