Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Body Pulled From Passaic River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Jeep Driver Who Died In Fiery Newark Crash ID'd

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Durhon Fuller, 34, hit the back of a tanker truck at the Bergen Street and Madison Avenue intersection Tuesday, authorities said.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Durhon Fuller, 34, hit the back of a tanker truck at the Bergen Street and Madison Avenue intersection Tuesday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newark PD/Durhon Fuller Facebook

Authorities have identified the man killed in a fiery Newark crash involving a tanker truck and two cars.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Durhon Fuller, 34, hit the back of a tanker truck at the  Bergen Street and Madison Avenue intersection around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Fuller became trapped in his Jeep as both vehicles went up in flames, and died at the scene, authorities said.

The impact from the Jeep sent the truck into an unoccupied Dodge Caravan, Stephens and Ambrose said. The truck driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation but did not suffer any serious injuries, according to Stephens and Ambrose.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the decedent’s family and to the other victims involved,” Ambrose said. "It’s a sad day when something like this happens.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.