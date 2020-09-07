Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three Busted In Separate Newark Graffiti Incidents

Cecilia Levine
Jayrone Rivera, Alexa Lipke and Brendan Roura
Jayrone Rivera, Alexa Lipke and Brendan Roura Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three people are facing charges after being caught spray painting a mural and words onto traffic boxes in Newark, authorities said.

Police saw Alexa Lipke, 25, of Green Brook, writing graffiti on traffic light boxes at Broad and Franklin streets near City Hall on June 28,  Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. She was arrested on graffiti and drug-related charges.

Then, on July 5, officers saw Jayrone Rivera, 25, of Bergenfield, and Brendan Roura, 29, of Brooklyn, spray paining a mural at McCarter Highway and Hamilton Street, Amrbose said. Both were arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

“I’m grateful that our police officers apprehended the individuals who defaced City of Newark property, because we will not tolerate vandals who criminally devalue the city’s beauty,” Mayor Ras Baraka said. 

“Newark has a vibrant arts community that we are working with to further beautify our city and coming here with malintent from another town is not acceptable.”

