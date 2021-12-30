Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Owner Of Historic Hoboken Bar Busted For Child Porn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Dies At University Hospital Days After Christmas Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
University Hospital
University Hospital Photo Credit: University Hospital Facebook

An 18-year-old Newark resident died at the hospital days after being shot, authorities said.

Nazier Taylor was dropped off at East Orange General Hospital around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas with a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he died two days later. Taylor was pronounced dead on Dec. 28 at 6:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred on Columbia Avenue in Newark. No arrests had been made as of Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.