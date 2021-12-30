Teen Dies At University Hospital Days After Christmas Shooting

An 18-year-old Newark resident died at the hospital days after being shot, authorities said.

Nazier Taylor was dropped off at East Orange General Hospital around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas with a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he died two days later. Taylor was pronounced dead on Dec. 28 at 6:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred on Columbia Avenue in Newark. No arrests had been made as of Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

