Swastika, Graffiti Scrawled In Seven Spots Across Montclair Park

A swastika and vulgar graffiti found at a Montclair playground is being investigated by authorities.

A resident found the graffiti while walking through Edgemont Park last week, noting seven different sections marked with pictures and phrases, police said.

"Among the images was a swastika in black marker," authorities said in a statement. "The images and phrases were removed by officers on scene with the assistance of the Department of Public Works."

The incidents remain under investigation.

