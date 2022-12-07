Contact Us
Swastika, Graffiti Scrawled In Seven Spots Across Montclair Park

Cecilia Levine
Antisemitic graffiti found at Edgemont Park.
Antisemitic graffiti found at Edgemont Park. Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism.org Twitter

A swastika and vulgar graffiti found at a Montclair playground is being investigated by authorities.

A resident found the graffiti while walking through Edgemont Park last week, noting seven different sections marked with pictures and phrases, police said.

"Among the images was a swastika in black marker," authorities said in a statement. "The images and phrases were removed by officers on scene with the assistance of the Department of Public Works."

The incidents remain under investigation.

