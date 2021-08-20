Contact Us
State Police Seek Info In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash On I-78

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Authorities are seeking the public's help in the investigation of a serious pedestrian crash on Interstate 78 in Essex County Friday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by a silver minivan or SUV on the eastbound side near milepost 56.8 in Newark, and rushed to an area hospital.

The driver fled and east.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop "B" Somerville Station at 908-725-0107.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

