Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington

A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media.

Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.

Paynes, formerly of Newark and a mom of two, died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, RLS Media says. It was not clear if the other woman, who suffered serious injuries, had been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Mercedes Benz. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

