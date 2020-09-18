Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shooter Who Killed Man In His Irvington Apartment At Large

Alsherman T. Counts was found inside his apartment on the 200 block of Eastern Parkway with a gunshot wound, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The shooter who killed a 43-year-old man in his Irvington apartment Thursday afternoon remains at large, authorities said Friday.

Alsherman T. Counts was found inside his apartment on the 200 block of Eastern Parkway with a gunshot wound around 1:35 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

Counts was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

No arrests have been. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

