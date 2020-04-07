SEEN THEM? 2 Women Wanted In Newark Street Robbery

Authorities are seeking two women wanted for robbing a man on a Newark street, local police said.

The women orchestrated and assisted in robbing the man of his personal belongings on the 100 block of Park Place Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

One woman has a medium-brown complexion with straight dark colored shoulder length hair that is parted in the middle, dark colored eyes with a large tattoo on the left arm. She was wearing an orange colored tank top shirt.

The second has a medium-brown complexion with long dark colored braided hair that is parted down the middle. She was wearing large silver hoop earrings, a thin necklace and a green colored tank top shirt with dark colored lettering on the front of the shirt.

Anyoe with information about the suspects to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

