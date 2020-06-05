Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
SEEN HIM? Two Shot In Newark, Police Seek Man Who Fled Scene

Valerie Musson
Have you seen him?
Have you seen him? Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say fled after two men were shot.

Police responded to a call of a shooting near the 300 block of Leslie Street around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital and are now in stable condition, Ambrose said.

The shooting suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium brown complexion and a beard. He was wearing dark clothing during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

