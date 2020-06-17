Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Search For Newark Man Accused Of Robbery

Valerie Musson
Chris Rosado, 23, of Newark
Chris Rosado, 23, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man they say was involved in two Newark robberies.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of Chris Rosado, 23, who is connected the incidents on the 200 block of Elm Street on May 30 and the 100 block of Main Street on May 31, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release. 

Anyone with information regarding Rosado’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

