Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: RHONJ Star Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Indicted In Baseball Bat Home Invasion
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing 4 Laptops, iPad, TV

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Council
Joseph Council Photo Credit: Newark PD

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Newark man wanted in three burglaries that occurred last month.

Joseph Council carried out all three incidents on April 24, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m., when Council entered a store at 972 Broad St. and removed two laptops, O'Hara said. 

The second incident occurred between 2 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at 877 Broad St., when Council removed two laptops and an iPad, police said.

The third incident occurred between 11:40 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., when Council entered 4 Bradford Place and removed a TV, authorities said.

While police actively search for Council, we request the public’s help as part of this investigation. He is described as 5’9” tall and 160 lbs. He has a dark complexion, bald head and brown eyes.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about Council’s whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.