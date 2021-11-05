SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing 4 Laptops, iPad, TV

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Newark man wanted in three burglaries that occurred last month.

Joseph Council carried out all three incidents on April 24, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m., when Council entered a store at 972 Broad St. and removed two laptops, O'Hara said.

The second incident occurred between 2 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at 877 Broad St., when Council removed two laptops and an iPad, police said.

The third incident occurred between 11:40 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., when Council entered 4 Bradford Place and removed a TV, authorities said.

While police actively search for Council, we request the public’s help as part of this investigation. He is described as 5’9” tall and 160 lbs. He has a dark complexion, bald head and brown eyes.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about Council’s whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.