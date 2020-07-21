Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Stealing Tools From Newark School

Valerie Musson
Christopher Barnes, 54, of Newark
Christopher Barnes, 54, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeing the public's help in locating a man they say stole a series of cleaning tools and appliances from a school in Newark.

Christopher Barnes, 54, was caught on surveillance tapes stealing the items from North Star Academy on Alexander Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Barnes, of Newark, was also recently caught on tape stealing a package from a parked car, authorities said.

Barnes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

