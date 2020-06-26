Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Video Shows Newark Man Stealing Package From Parked Car

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Christopher Barnes
Christopher Barnes Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeing the public's help in locating a man who was captured stealing a package from a parked car in Newark.

Christopher Barnes, 54, was caught on surveillance tapes taking the package from a car parked on the 100 block of Sunset Avenue Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m.,  Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Barnes, of Newark, is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair with a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

