SEEN HIM? Video Shows Newark Man Stealing Package From Parked Car

Authorities are seeing the public's help in locating a man who was captured stealing a package from a parked car in Newark.

Christopher Barnes, 54, was caught on surveillance tapes taking the package from a car parked on the 100 block of Sunset Avenue Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Barnes, of Newark, is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair with a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.